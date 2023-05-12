50th anniversary Mayfest to be celebrated in downtown Tulsa May 12-14

TULSA, Okla. — Mayfest is back for the 50th time!

Here's what you need to know.

Four stages for musical performances, ten different art galleries, vendors and food will attract thousands to downtown over the weekend.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. It's open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Mayfest takes place in downtown Tulsa between North Greenwood Avenue to the east, North Main Street to the west, East Cameron Street to the north and East Archer Street to the south.

Mayfest

Parking is available on the street, as well as lots and garages. If those fill up, there are two shuttle options at the Tulsa Community College Metro Campus and The University of Tulsa Reynolds Center.

Learn more about the event at the Mayfest website.

This year is also the first year the event is being presented by the University of Tulsa.

