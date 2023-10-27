5 injured after car hits Skiatook restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — Skiatook Police say five people are injured after a woman hit the Ron's Hamburgers and Chili near Hwy 20 and North Lombard with her car.

When the driver was leaving the restaurant, they hit the gas instead of the brake, driving into the restaurant.

One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and four people were treated at the scene with minor injuries after the crash.

