5 arrested after shots fired at a Tulsa police car

Posted at 11:18 PM, Jun 23, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Around 9pm officers responded to a call of a shooting at O'Brien Park. According to TPD, while responding, an officer alone in his car, had shots fired at his car and a pursuit followed.

Police say five suspects fled on foot, but within an hour, all of them were brought into custody.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

