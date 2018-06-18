5:30 p.m. digital news update

The Tahlequah nurse who resigned after he was accused of potentially infecting patients with HIV or Hepatitis C is the Cherokee Nation Chief's son.

The Cherokee Nation Hospital -- W.W. Hastings -- says a nurse had a lapse in protocol and reused the same syringe on several IV bags.

That nurse has just been identified as John Baker -- Principal Chief Bill John Baker's son.

The Principal Chief recused himself from a review panel on the case.

118 of the 186 potentially affected patients have been tested.

So far no one has tested positive.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney says he will not file charges against two men who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in an Oklahoma City restaurant.

Last month, police say 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman fired shots into a Lake Hefner restaurant-- hitting two children and a woman.

Two men inside pulled their guns and shot back at Tilghman and killed him.

Some questions may finally be answered on whether or not Tulsa Public Schools' will change the names of Columbus, Chouteau, and Lee Elementary.

The district says they consider a list of things before determining if they should change the name.

One of them is if the person committed an act of violence.

The districts have conducted surveys, taken votes and held meetings.

A vote is expected tonight and the names of the school would be changed before classes start in August.