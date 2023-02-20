Watch Now
44-year old women dies in skydiving incident in Sallisaw

Posted at 7:55 PM, Feb 19, 2023
SALLISAW, Okla. — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday emergency services arrived to the city of Sallisaw airport where Heather Glasow, 44- years-old, struck the ground after a skydiving incident.

Witnesses say Glasow's parachute did deploy but she was in a spin she did not recover from. A local hospital pronounced Glasow dead around 8 p.m.

Glasow had experience in tandem skydiving as well as attending two First Time jump classes at the Adventure Skydive Center.

Sallisaw Police say they are working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of the accident.

