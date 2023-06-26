40-year-old Tulsa restaurant facing hardships following storm power outage

TULSA, Okla. — A long-standing midtown restaurant is facing some hardships because of storm-related power outages.

Golden Gate is a Chinese restaurant in midtown. It's been in business since 1983, but following the June 17 storm which knocked out power, the owners Merry and Brandon Wong are worried about how they will recover. ​

Owner Merry Chang Wong said it was a disaster having no power and not being able to open for eight days. She would check things out every day.

During that time, they rented a storage freezer for the business's food but that didn't help completely.

Merry said only a little meat was still good. The vegetables and other perishables were thrown away which was hard for them.

With power finally back on for the first time in more than a week, they are back open, packed with customers, and phones are ringing off the hook.

The Wong's have many loyal customers that supported them throughout the years and they appreciate and thank everyone for being very nice, said Merry.

Despite being open, they still need help. Their granddaughter said they lost 80% of their food inventory and on top of that still have normal business expenses to pay.

So she set up a GoFundMe to help them recover so they can keep the long-standing business going.

If you are interested in donating, click here.

