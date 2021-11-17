4-story luxury apartment complex coming to Tulsa's 'Market District'

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa hopes a new multi-million dollar development will help revitalize the Tulsa Market District. City leaders and developers held a groundbreaking this Wednesday morning for a new luxury apartment complex near the corner of 11th and Lewis.

The development will primarily be an apartment complex but it will also feature commercial space. It will be a 4 story building with 256 apartment units. The ground floor will feature an 11,000 square foot area for potential restaurants and retail.

It’s located right in the heart of the Tulsa Market District which stretches from Yale to Peoria. The complex will be called “Noma” which is a nod to the area standing for north of the Market District.

Developers say they have taken community input and hope the development will help the area grow economically.

“It provides this additional much needed residential density. So you’ll have people enjoying the public space and enjoying the businesses to really add to the neighborhood experience that’s already going on here.”

The project is expected to be complete in early 2023.

