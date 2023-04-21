Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 people dead in Milfay house fire

Posted at 6:31 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 19:31:14-04

MILFAY, Okla. — The Stroud Fire Deparment and Milfay Volunteer Fire Department received a call around 2 am Friday about a structure fire outside the community of Milfay.

When Stroud and Milfay Fire arrived, they found 1 burn victim outside the house and 3 people dead inside the home.

The burn victim was transported to the hospital but has since died, according to the Stroud Fire Department. 2 adults and 2 juveniles died from the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7