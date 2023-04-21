4 people dead in Milfay house fire

MILFAY, Okla. — The Stroud Fire Deparment and Milfay Volunteer Fire Department received a call around 2 am Friday about a structure fire outside the community of Milfay.
When Stroud and Milfay Fire arrived, they found 1 burn victim outside the house and 3 people dead inside the home.
The burn victim was transported to the hospital but has since died, according to the Stroud Fire Department. 2 adults and 2 juveniles died from the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter