4 people dead in Milfay house fire

MILFAY, Okla. — The Stroud Fire Deparment and Milfay Volunteer Fire Department received a call around 2 am Friday about a structure fire outside the community of Milfay.

When Stroud and Milfay Fire arrived, they found 1 burn victim outside the house and 3 people dead inside the home.

The burn victim was transported to the hospital but has since died, according to the Stroud Fire Department. 2 adults and 2 juveniles died from the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

