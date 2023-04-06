Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Carney, Okla.

Screenshot 2023-04-06 063006.png
USGS
Screenshot 2023-04-06 063006.png
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 07:38:11-04

TULSA, Okla — Many Oklahomans woke up early Thursday morning to feel their homes shaking.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that hit about halfway between OKC and Tulsa just before 4 a.m.

USGS marked the epicenter of the earthquake about three miles east-southeast of Carney, Oklahoma at 3:57 a.m.

The earthquake was felt all the way in Tulsa with several 2 News viewers calling in to ask if what they felt was an earthquake.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7