4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Carney, Okla.

TULSA, Okla — Many Oklahomans woke up early Thursday morning to feel their homes shaking.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that hit about halfway between OKC and Tulsa just before 4 a.m.

USGS marked the epicenter of the earthquake about three miles east-southeast of Carney, Oklahoma at 3:57 a.m.

The earthquake was felt all the way in Tulsa with several 2 News viewers calling in to ask if what they felt was an earthquake.

