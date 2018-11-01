4'11 Kristin Chenoweth meets 7'3 Clippers player Boban Marjanovic

OKLAHOMA CITY - Actress Kristin Chenoweth met Boban Marjanović from the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Boban is 7'3" and Kristin is 4'11.

The Oklahoma City Thunder released a Behind the Scenes video of when they first met.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: