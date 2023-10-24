$30M investment brings new jobs to Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Dozens of new jobs are coming to the city of Muskogee.

It comes after CaptiveAiredoubled the size of its Muskogee operation. The company opened a new 130,000 square foot facility Tuesday.

“A lot of growth, a lot of opportunity,” said Shane McCullough.

At a ribbon cutting CaptiveAire leadership and community members celebrated a major expansion in Muskogee. CaptiveAire, a company that manufactures commercial kitchen ventilation systems and commercial HVAC equipment, has been in the community for 26 years.

“We’ve grown year over year historically and now this is just another momentous point for us and a real critical growth point for the company,” said McCullough.

Shane McCullough is the plant manager. He said the $30 million expansion already brought about 60 jobs to the area with another 40 on the way in the next year.

“We want CaptiveAire to be the number one employer in Muskogee,” said McCullough. That’s our goal.”

McCullough said, company wide, the Muskogee plant is one of its most productive facilities. The investment is something State Senator Dewayne Pemberton said isn’t just a win for Muskogee but the state as a whole.

“Economic development and growth is our number one priority,” said Senator Pemberton. “Trying to bring better jobs into the state of Oklahoma so as you bring better jobs in, you raise the standard of living for people. You bring more money in.”

“This is a win win on so many levels,” said Wren Stratton.

Wren Stratton is the chair of the City of Muskogee Foundation. She said CaptiveAire already filled some jobs with graduates of Indian Capitol Technology Center in town and she’s hoping it’ll provide even more opportunities for community members.

“The ripple out is tremendous,” said Stratton. “Not only is the initial investment, but the expansion investment, the workforce what that does for jobs.”

The company’s president says the new facility will allow them to have shorter lead times and faster replacement timelines.

