3 people shot at a concert on South Sheridan

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 01, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting last night where three people were shot around 2 a.m. Saturday morning near 11th and South Sheridan.

According to TPD, A gunfight in a nearby parking lot ended with three people being sent to the hospital, one in critical condition.

