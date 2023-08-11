3 in custody after stolen car chase ends in crash near 56th St N and MLK

TULSA, Okla. — Three are in custody including two juveniles after a stolen car chase led to a crash near 56th and MLK.

Police say the Tulsa deputies attempted to pull over the stolen car before the driver drove off leading to a chase. Deputies followed the car until it sped off the road into a grass embankment.

Police say the three fled on foot before being taken into Tulsa County custody.

