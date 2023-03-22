3 critically injured in wreck with semi-truck near Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — Three people were critically injured in a wreck Wednesday afternoon near Coweta.

A semi-truck collided with a vehicle with one adult and two juveniles near 305th E. Ave and Highway 51B.

Officers said one of the children was flown to the hospital, while the other two passengers were transported by ambulance.

Highway 51B is shut down in both directions.

