3 arrested, accused of leading Tulsa police on chase after armed robbery

TULSA, Okla. — Three people are in jail after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint and then running from officers, which resulted in a wreck.

Tulsa police said a man reported being robbed at gunpoint after two men got in the backseat of his car while he was waiting for a friend at the Chardonnay Apartments near 71st and Mingo.

The two suspects, 18-year-olds Isaiah Green and Daniel Roman, stole $120, a new cell phone, and a bag of miscellaneous belongings, officers said.

TPD tracked Green and Roman to the 89 East Apartments, where a woman, later identified as 19-year-old Jasmin Hernandez, allegedly picked them up and drove away. Officers said they recovered an airsoft gun that one of the suspects left behind.

Tulsa Police Department

Police said the suspect's driving became more dangerous to the public as officers were trying to pull them over, so they made the decision to have a helicopter take over the pursuit.

The suspect then struck another car near 121st and Aspen. Green and Roman ran away from the scene while Hernandez stayed in the car, police said.

Officers were able to find Green and Roman. All three went to the hospital for treatment and were then taken to jail on complaints of robbery with a firearm or dangerous weapon and eluding.

