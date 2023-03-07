$3,500 worth of racing equipment stolen from Sand Springs storage unit

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A theft at a Sand Springs storage unit has mobilized the racing community to help a driver in need.

Thieves stole about $3,500 worth of racing equipment from Josh Griffith’s storage unit.

“This is where my lock is placed and they cut it right here with a bolt cutter,” Griffith said.

It was a theft in a place Griffith thought his equipment would be safe, a storage unit on W 1st street in Sand Springs.

“My heart dropped then, and I opened it up and I saw the whole storage unit pretty much wrecked,” he said.

Griffith says he discovered the theft around 3 p.m. on March 1. Thieves got away with his tools, batteries, tires, scales, helmet, gloves, and even a steering wheel. It was all for his 8-year-old son Nash who loves to race.

Josh Griffith

“He was crushed,” Griffith said. “He thought he wasn’t going to race all year.”

The timing couldn’t have been worse. The first race of the season is Sunday.

“I was thinking oh no, oh no, oh no. That’s all I could say."

Griffith says without the help from his family and his racing community, it wouldn’t have been possible for his son to compete.

“For them just to call me up like that and donate all that stuff is pretty emotional,” he said.

The Little Speed Shoppe in Okmulgee helped facilitate a new steering wheel for Nash and that’s not all.

“They had a customer send $150 to us, I don’t even know who it was, but gosh it tugs at my heartstrings."

Griffith says they’ve also seen support from the Tulsa Quarter Midget Association where Nash races, along with other drivers. While he’s upset and frustrated about the theft, he’s blown away that the racing community has made it possible for his son to take the track this weekend.

“They would be my competition, yes, but they’re the first people to help too,” Griffith said.

Sand Springs police did take a report of the theft, but Griffith says the cameras on the property were not recording so they don’t have any videos of the thieves.

