28-YO man loses his life in one-vehicle crash on Turner Turnpike

Cloudy
HI: 19°
LO: 11°
TULSA - A 28-year-old man lost his life in a one-vehicle crash on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County early Sunday morning, according to the OHP.
Troopers say Douglas J. Harper was pronounced dead at the scene by Creek County EMS after being ejected from his Toyota 4-Runner at approximately 6 a.m. after it went off the road.
The accident occurred approximately two-tenths of a mile west of mile marker 214 in Creek County, OHP reported.
Troopers say the SUV drifted off the road and then rolled a couple of times, ejecting Harper. The reason for the vehicle leaving the road is unknown at this point.
Seatbelts were not in use and the airbags did not employ on the 1992 vehicle, according to troopers. The investigation is ongoing.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: