2023 Tulsa Home and Garden Show kicks off Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — In its 74th year, the 2023 Tulsa Home and Garden Show has 450 vendors and over 150 volunteers to make it all happen.

“This is an excellent space to get all kinds of advice from experts,” said Nikki Pauly, Tulsa Home and Garden Show Chair.

This is Justin Kingsley’s third year to be a vendor. He owns Elite Pools and Outdoor Living. As a pool and outdoor space builder and remodeler, he says he’s seeing a trend in fewer deep-end dive pools.

“A lot of people are going family-oriented,” said Kingsley. “So, a tanning ledge, an area for kids to hang out where they’re not in four-feet of water, and game pools are becoming more common.”

With temperatures warming up, he also fields a lot of time frame questions.

“It’s—can you have me a pool by Memorial Day?” he laughs. To that, he says a remodel is much more likely given the unpredictable spring weather in Oklahoma.

Margaret Disney is an attendee who always makes a point to visit the Master Gardeners booth.

“[I like to] find out what the new plants are and what survives well in our climate,” said Disney.

She also enjoys seeing the newest products and options available. “We’ve done a lot of redecorating and renovating so you get a lot of new ideas,” she said.

Official guides with a coupon are available at Quiktrip locations. Thursday and Friday are discount days for senior citizens ($5 entry). Sunday discounts are available for first responders, teachers, and servicemen and women.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --