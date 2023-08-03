20 Tulsa artists receive $10,000 in Artists Creative Fund grants

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa art scene is about to kick it up a notch with the help of the George Kaiser Family Foundation’s Artists Creative Fund.

The fund is in partnership with the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, or CACHE.

"Arts are everywhere,” Lisa Marie Evans, director of creative development for CACHE, said. “It's a part of life. It adds the energy and the culture to the city. "

The fund is in its first year, granting 20 Tulsa-based artists $10,000 each. The application process was competitive, with over 140 applicants.

“With this funding, it gives artists that support for time, space, to create new work or to complete work that they've already had in progress,’ Evans said. “So, this funding gives that boost to the artist to be able to do that."

Chosen projects include a neon series that pays homage to black travelers on Route 66, essays by Oklahoma activists and even a documentary film on the legendary Cain’s Ballroom.

Tate Wittenberg is a filmmaker and Cain’s Ballroom historian. His latest project is a film documenting 100 years of the famous music venue.

“It’s been about 14 years that I've been working on this project now,” Wittenberg said. “It's been a real labor of love."

Wittenberg was awarded a few grants in the past but said being awarded through the Artists Creative Fund will push him closer to the finish line.

“Once we put this film out and it goes around the world, I think it will help out with bringing people to Tulsa,” he said.

From interviewing some of the most iconic musicians to date, like Leon Russell and Roy Clark, the film will give audience members a taste of Tulsa.



To help, the grant even provides artists like Wittenberg a mentor to guide the project in the right direction.

“Next year will be the 100th anniversary of Cain’s Ballroom, so no better time to get this film out than then,” Wittenberg said.

It's a deadline that feels good to be in sight with the help of a fund looking to give artists and creatives the tools to succeed.

The projects will be presented in Tulsa by their creators through March.

The grant will be open to artists again next year, but the date is to be determined.

To get connected, you can visit https://www.artistscreativefund.art/artists.

