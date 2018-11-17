TPD: 2-year-old OK after being struck by car near Gathering Place

TULSA - Tulsa Police said a child was OK after being struck by a vehicle near the Gathering Place Saturday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened in the 100 block of East 30th.

Police said the child is OK - they had small scratches, but did not suffer any broken bones.

EMSA officials said one patient was transported emergent to a Tulsa-area hospital.

