2 Works for You hosts backpack drive at Mathis Brothers Furniture Aug 17 for Tulsa-area schools

TULSA — 2 Works for You and Mathis Brothers Furniture are hosting the 2 Cares for the Community Backpack Drive benefitting Project Elf on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

We are asking our viewers to donate new and gently used backpacks, new underwear and new socks beginning Aug. 12 at Mathis Brothers Furniture at 71st and Hwy 169.

To wrap up the donation event, 2 Works for You anchors, reporters, and volunteers from Project Elf and Mathis Brothers along with other special guests, will collect donations at Mathis Brothers Furniture from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It’s time for students to go back to school, but many families are unable to provide their children with the basics. Backpacks can be an expensive luxury. New socks and underwear are costly to replace as they wear out. School counselors and social workers around Tulsa are constantly in need of these items to pass along to their students.

That’s where Project Elf can help. In its 12th year, the nonprofit organization strives to maintain a comprehensive inventory of supplies to fill the many requests from 99 schools in the Tulsa area. These schools include Tulsa Public Schools, Union Public Schools, charter schools and private schools. Project Elf inventory is a result of donations from all levels of our community.

“We are so thankful to KJRH, Mathis Brothers Furniture and our community for coming together to assist us,” says Terri Hozhabri, Project Elf co-founder and executive director. “This back-to-school drive will help tremendously to fill generously and quickly the ever-increasing requests of the many school children in our city needing assistance with the basics.”

