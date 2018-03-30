2 Works for You hosts 2 Cares for the Community Red Cross Blood drive Aug. 25 at Hillcrest Hospital

TULSA - 2 Works for You and Hillcrest Hospital South are hosting the 2 Cares for the Community Red Cross Blood Drive on Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The Red Cross desperately needs donors every day to keep up with demands from local hospitals and medical centers treating patients. The Red Cross reached a critical low earlier this summer when it missed its May/June goal by nearly 61,000 blood donations. The shortfall was the equivalent of the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.

“A blood transfusion saved my life two years ago,” disclosed Amy Calvert, 2 Works for You general manager. “We are passionate about helping others and thankful that Hillcrest Hospital South is offering us a great location to work with the Red Cross to collect blood during this dire situation.”

Members of the surrounding community can donate blood Friday, Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Hospital South at 91st and 169. 2 Works for You anchors and reporters will welcome donors at the Southcreek building near 91st Street and 101st East Avenue.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Jan Hale, communications manager of the Southwest Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

Donors can save time by scheduling an appointment at redcrossblood.org and registering for a Rapid Pass beginning at midnight on Aug. 24.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: