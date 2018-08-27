2 Works for You digital update Aug. 26th evening

We are following breaking news out of Jacksonville, FL where several people are dead following yet another mass shooting in our country.

Authorities say it happened earlier today during a "Madden" video game tournament and that they believe there was one gunman, who is now dead.

A source is telling the associated press that four people were killed in the shooting.

Right now the motive for the killings isn't known.

Several other victims were taken to the hospital.

Tonight we are learning a Claremore native was in Jacksonville for that very tournament.

According to his twitter profile "Michael Skimbo", is a professional "Madden" player.

In a tweet Skimbo said "I'm Safe...in a loss for words right now."

We have reached out to Skimbo but have not heard back yet.

Tulsa Police Officers are searching for a gunman they believe shot a homeless man overnight.

It happened near East Admiral Place and North Lewis Avenue.

Our overnight photographer called police after witnessing the shooting.

Police say the suspect and the victim got into an argument, then the suspect opened fire, hitting the homeless man once in the hip.

The suspect took off on a bicycle.

The victim says he doesn't know who the shooter was but has seen the man in the area.

EMSA took the victim to the hospital, he is in stable condition.

