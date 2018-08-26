2 Works for You digital update Aug. 25th evening

It's officially underway, right now the state of Oklahoma is accepting applications for medical marijuana licenses.

The system went live this morning at 10 a.m., but it's experiencing some problems with AOL and Yahoo emails.

A Health Department spokesperson says they've already received several applications.

These licenses are for medical marijuana patients, growers, dispensaries, and caregivers.

The applications come two months after Oklahoma voters approved the drug.

Just a few hours ago, early voting wrapped up here in Oklahoma.

These are for several runoff races that were not settled back in June's primary.

This includes the Republican race for Governor pitting former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt against each other.

Officials in Tulsa say they've seen about four-thousand people vote early, which is high for a runoff election.

Regular voting is Tuesday.

A Sand Springs family is okay tonight after they narrowly escape flames.

This happened in the 400 block of North Grant Avenue.

We are told a teenager in the house woke up the rest of the family this morning when the fire started.

Right now it is unclear what sparked the flames inside the home.

Thankfully nobody was hurt.

