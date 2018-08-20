2 Works for You digital update Aug. 19 evening

At least one tornado touches down in Green Country.

This happened near Mazie in Mayes County.

We are hearing reports of barns being destroyed around that area but so far we've had no reports of injuries.

We'll have much more on the tornado online at kjrh.com

A Bartlesville man is found dead in the street in front of his home this morning.

After police say he confronted a group of subjects trying to break into unlocked cars.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. on Martin Place near East Tuxedo Boulevard.

Bartlesville Police say the man was shot to death when he approached the suspects.

Investigators are still looking for the gunman.

Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar is now in Oklahoma.

Nassar was in prison in Tuscon, Arizona but is now at the Oklahoma Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City.

According to his attorneys, Nassar was assaulted last month right after being placed in general population at the Arizona Federal Prison.

Nassar is serving up to 175 years on molesting hundreds of women and girls.

