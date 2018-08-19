2 Works for You Digital Update Aug. 18th evening

A murder suicide that took place last night in an apartment complex near 41st and South Garnett.

When officers arrived they found a Louis Lopez-Macias and his estranged wife Silvia Hernandez dead.

Right now the police believe Lopez-Macias killed Hernandez with a knife before shooting himself.

Their family members became concerned when Lopez-Macias dropped off the couple's three children with a relative.

A pilot is doing okay tonight after the plane he was in skids off a Jenks runway.

This happened at the Jones Airport, we are told the pilot was experiencing issues with the landing gear when they slid into a ditch just off the runway.

Firefighters were called to the scene due to fluid leaking from the wing, no injuries have been reported.

A Tulsa man is sitting behind bars tonight accused of shooting his neighbor multiple times.

Sylvester King was taken into custody this morning.

The shooting happened late last night near East Pine and North Sheridan.

Officers who arrived had to put tourniquets on the victims legs to slow the bleeding.

That victim was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown.

