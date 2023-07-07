2 women die after head-on collision on Creek Turnpike

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two women died from their injuries after an overnight crash on the Creek Turnpike, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, 22-year-old Carigan Rains was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike when she struck 49-year-old Reyna Larios head-on.

OHP said the two women were each pinned in their cars for nearly two hours until they were extricated by the Broken Arrow Fire Department.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to OHP.

