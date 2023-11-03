2 Sports looks ahead to final OU vs. OSU matchup, Bedlam memories

TULSA, Okla. — The highly anticipated final Bedlam is almost here as the two teams prep for kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4.

The final Big 12 matchup between OSU and OU is being hosted at OSU's Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

OU will be moving to the SEC Conference in the 2024 football season. OU was one of the founding members of the Big 12 Conference back when it was the Big 8.

During the week leading up to Bedlam 2 Sports looked forward

to Saturday's matchup but also shared memories from historic games.

Here are some of those reports.

Bedlam Memories

Bedlem Memories: 2014 "There goes the cheetah

Ford: "I can't wait to play (Gundy"

