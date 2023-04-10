2 hospitalized after early morning house fire in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Two people are in the hospital following an early morning house fire in Collinsville.

Collinsville Fire Department got the call around 3:45 a.m. Upon arriving at the home off of South Tenth St. and West South St., they found the house fully involved in flames on the south end of the home.

With the help of Collinsville Rural Fire Protection and Owasso Fire Department, Collinsville Fire Chief Harold Call says they got the fire under control quickly.

Chief Call says five people were in the house at the time of the fire and two of those, an adult and a child, were taken to the hospital for injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the family and hoping and praying they are okay,” Chief Call said. “Of course, it’s difficult on the crews.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

