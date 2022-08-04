Watch Now
2 News Weather Review: How to stream weather explainer series

Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 04, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News Oklahoma Weather Team is putting together a series of specials to help you better understand the weather happening around the country.

Our team of meteorologists will walk through the week's significant weather events to explain what happened and how it happened.

Every Friday evening the 2 News Weather Review will be available on our streaming apps. DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app on Roku, Fire TV, Google Play, Apple App Store or Amazon Alexa.

