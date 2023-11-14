2 News visits Walt Whitman Elementary for Read 2 Lead

TULSA, Okla. — More than two dozen third grade students have a few extra books for their home libraries. 2 Cares for the Community and Equity Bank teamed up to help open the world of reading to third graders. We visited Walt Whitman Elementary Tuesday afternoon for Read 2 Lead.

As third graders at Walt Whitman gathered in the school’s library it’s no surprise books were top of mind. The students were enthusiastic about reading and excited to learn they would be going home with 2 brand new free books.

“I just like to read,” said 3rd grader Jayceon.

After reading with Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier, we headed outside to the Gaining Ground bus. As students looked through hundreds of new selections, they found a little bit of everything. It was a treasure chest of new material for the third graders.

“The reason diary of a wimpy kid is because it’s a funny book,” said Jayceon.

“Reading is good,” said 3rd grader Khalia.

Assistant Principal Jennifer Thomas says reading is a crucial skill for her students.

“Reading is very important because it’s critical. If you don’t know how to read you can’t find a job. It’s hard to move to the next grade.”

The books will go a long way to keep students excited about reading.

“Our students love to read,” said Thomas. “We’ve been having a lot of different reading activities here at Walt Whitman.

A $250 check from Equity Bank will help the school purchase even more books for their students.

“This is our third time visiting a school and just to watch the kids get excited to be able to pick up their two books to take home with them and after they get their books just sharing them with the other kids, it’s exciting for them but then it is for us as well,” said Paula Lawton, a commercial lender at Equity Bank.

