2 News Oklahoma Sports launches FNL Post Game podcast

Posted at 8:09 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 09:10:13-04

TULSA, Okla. — Every week you can get a break down of high school football across Green Country with 2 News Oklahoma Sports Director Cayden McFarland and Dan Lindblad.

WEEK 0: Recaps of OSSAA matchups including: Edmond Santa Fe - Jenks, Bixby - Owasso, Sapulpa - Sand Springs and Victory Christian - Cascia Hall.

