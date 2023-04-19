2 News Oklahoma anchor Naomi Keitt wins Media Innovator Award

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus held its 2023 A.C. Hamlin Gala Tuesday night.

There, journalists were recognized for their hard work. 2 News Oklahoma's Naomi Keitt received the 2023 Media Innovator Award.

The man who nominated Keitt says he's followed her throughout her career and that she is so deserving of the award.

"I picked Naomi because I live in Tulsa and she is a tremendous journalist. She's the type of person that I just can't wait to turn on the television, and not only is she an excellent communicator that conveys the news, she makes us feel like she's our sister or someone who's been in Tulsa all her life," said Senate District 11's Kevin Matthews.

The gala helps to raise money for Langston University.

Read more about the gala and the award winners here.

