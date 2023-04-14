Watch Now
2 News launches cold case podcast

KJRH
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 14, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma launched a podcast to expand coverage of the new Cold Case series featured weekly.

2 News Anchor Sharon Phillips highlights and follows up on a cold case around Green Country every Thursday on 2 News Oklahoma at 10.

SEE MORE: Cold Case Files

After the story airs you'll find a longer conversation about the case, what investigators need to know and how you may be able to help in the 2 News Oklahoma: Cold Case podcast.

Subscribe and listen on Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

