2 News debuts 24/7 weather stream on YouTube

KJRH
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 13, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — 2 News knows having current, up-to-date weather is important Green Country.

Viewers can now see the most recent weather updates on the 2 News Oklahoma YouTube page, which streams live 24/7.

To find the 24/7 weather stream, search 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube, scan our QR code or just click here.

You can get current conditions, a live look at our radar and the extended forecast anytime.

"24/7 local weather is now always available to you no matter where you are. You can now stream all of our local data and forecasts on our 24/7 YouTube channel. This information goes way beyond anything an app can give you," says 2 News Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier.

