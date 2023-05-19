2 News Chief Meteorologist to host live 'Ask Me Anything' about severe weather Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Severe weather season is upon us, and the 2 News meteorology team is working to ensure viewers are prepared, not scared.

To help viewers learn more, Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier wants to know what questions you have about severe weather, storm coverage on TV, and how best to be prepared.

He will be live on the KJRH Facebook page on Monday, May 22 at 3 p.m. to answer your questions.

To visit the KJRH Facebook page, click here.

Collier has worked in the Tulsa market for 17 years, covering the severe and constantly-changing weather of Green Country.

Born and raised in Tulsa, Collier fell in love with the weather at 7, when he visited Channel 2 as a Cub Scout. It was the Channel 2 chief meteorologist at the time who gave Collier a printout of his first weather map.

From that moment on, he says he was committed to being a meteorologist in Tulsa.

“I always knew I’d be a meteorologist,” said Collier. “To realize that dream at the station where my passion was first ignited, is literally a dream come true. Tulsa is home for me. My family and friends are here. I want to serve this community both as a meteorologist who is accurate about the weather we can expect each day and as a community member who is involved and engaged in making Tulsa even better.”

Oklahoma Magazine named Collier the top meteorologist for the past three years.

Join us on Monday to talk learn more about Collier's severe weather coverage.

