2 killed, 4 injured in Washington County wreck, OHP says

OCHELATA, Okla. — Two teenagers died and four young adults were injured after an early morning wreck Wednesday in Washington County, says the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said a 23-year-old was driving a Ford F150 with two 20-year-old men and three young women, aged 16, 17, and 18.

Authorities have provided limited information about what happened but said it was a one-car collision, the vehicle rolled over, and four passengers were ejected.

The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on 4020 Road, about four miles east of Ochelata, Oklahoma.

The 16 and 17-year-old girls died at the scene. The 18-year-old girl and one of the 20-year-old men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver and the other 20-year-old man were treated and released for minor injuries, according to OHP.

This is a developing story.

