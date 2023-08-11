2 injured after SUV hits bus stop near Admiral and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are injured after an SUV crashed into a bus stop near Admiral and Memorial Thursday evening.

Tulsa police said a Mazda was turning out of the Walmart parking lot when it struck a Jeep going straight on the road.

The Jeep lost control and flipped onto the bus stop.

Three people were inside the bus stop, and two were injured. Police said one of the people injured has life-threatening injuries to the chest, arm, and head.

The second person had minor injuries.

The driver of the Mazda told police she was blinded by the setting sun, which caused her to hit the Jeep. No one in the Jeep was injured.

TPD said as of now, no one at the scene is being cited but that they will continue their investigation into the crash.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

