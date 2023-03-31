$2/hour pay raise possible for TPS support staff

TULSA, Okla. — Bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and other support staff at Tulsa Public Schools could all soon see extra money in their paycheck. District leaders announced the historic raises Friday morning, if the school board approves the plan.

Support staff members, like Sunday Ola, are grateful.

“I’m happy it’s more money in my pocket,” said bus driver Sunday Ola. “It helps my family.”

Sunday Ola has driven a school bus for Tulsa Public Schools for the last 6 years.

“Make sure they get to school safely and bring them back home safely,” said Ola.

He says he enjoys driving students, and will be thankful for extra money in his check.

“We are the backbone,” said Nancy Leonard. “We are the folks behind the scenes that make it happen.”

Nancy Leonard is the president of the American Federation of Teachers Local 6049. She negotiated on behalf of more than 2,100 workers. Many of those employees make $9.32 an hour.

“This is life alternating money in your pocket. You can feel the difference with the pay raise,” said Leonard.

The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association also negotiated a $5,000 increase for apprentice teachers who are working to get certified. They’re also increasing the amount of retirement TPS pays by 1%.

“Increasing the amount of retirement that we pay which means more take-home money in their paycheck,” said TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.

Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says it’s a step in the right director to be more competitive.

“Everyone in Oklahoma is struggling mightily with holding on to team members because they have so many options,” said Dr. Gist. “More today than they ever have before.”

Ola says the raise will really help his family.

“It’s awesome,” said Ola.

The board would need to approve the raises at a board meeting Monday night. If approved, they’ll see the raise in May and workers will also get back-pay to January 1st.

