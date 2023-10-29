Watch Now
2 dead in wrong-way crash on I-244

Posted at 12:30 PM, Oct 29, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Two people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Friday near westbound I-244 near South Greenwood Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Three cars were involved, a Honda Accord, a Chevy Tahoe and a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Honda Accord, Elizabeth Brown, was taken to St. Francis before being pronounced dead at the hospital.

Brown's passenger, Rhonda Mammedaty was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, Sean Williams, was taken to St. John's in Tulsa with leg injuries.

The driver of the F-150, Robert Meller, was not injured.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

