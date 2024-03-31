Watch Now
2 dead in double shooting near Admiral and Garnett, suspect in custody

Posted at 11:05 AM, Mar 31, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two people are dead after an overnight shooting near Admiral and Garnett.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Elwyn Lopez for two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot two people inside a truck.

Officers said one victim was in the driver's seat, the other in the back seat, both with gunshot wounds.

Multiple witnesses were at the scene when the shooting happened and said the shooting started because of an altercation.

One witness told police some people were blocking the street and the altercation escalated from there.

