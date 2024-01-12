2 dead after motorcyclist hits pedestrian while fleeing from police, OHP says

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — Two men died after a crash between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Main Street in Chouteau on Jan. 11.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. when 30-year-old Brent Maner was fleeing from officers on his Yamaha when he struck a pedestrian.

Maner was driving west on Main Street when he struck 27-year-old John Farmer, according to OHP.

Troopers said both Farmer and Maner died at the scene of the crash.

OHP didn't release the speed at which Maner was driving, but they did say he wasn't wearing a helmet.

