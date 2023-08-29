Watch Now
2 dead, 1 in critical condition after semi-truck wreck near Kellyville

Amanda Slee
Posted at 7:01 AM, Aug 29, 2023
KELLYVILLE, Okla. — Two people died, and one person is in critical condition after a wreck involving a semi-truck near Kellyville, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

Troopers said the wreck happened around 4 a.m. in the westbound lane of I-44 near mile marker 213.

A semi-truck and a passenger car were in the wreck.

Traffic has been backed up in the area. For an alternate route,click here.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

