2 Claremore junior high students arrested for creating threatening list of names

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Department arrested two junior high school students in Claremore, Okla., for creating a threatening list of names, according to Justus-Tiawah Public Schools.

In a letter, Superintendent Ed Crum said the district became aware of the threat Tuesday evening, which listed several students and staff at Justus-Tiawah Junior High.

Crum said the school's administration immediately contacted law enforcement, who investigated and confirmed the list's existence.

He said the two students were taken into custody and would be disciplined by the district in accordance with the Board of Education's policy.

"Nothing is more important to Justus-Tiawah Public Schools than the safety of our students and staff, and this incident was addressed with the utmost urgency and concern," Crum said.

