Tulsa, Okla--We would like to send a big thank you to our community for your generosity. You gave 616 toys and $1,532 to the Akdar Shrine. That is in addition to a $2,500 Scripps Howard Foundation grant.

The Shriners purchased toys for the families they served this past year and held a party for them December 10 at the University of Tulsa.

Shriners hand out gifts to kids at big Christmas party

The 2 Cares for the Community toy drive provides toys to families of children who have gone through severe medical procedures this year and were served by the Akdar Shrine.

The Akdar Shrine is committed to providing the best care for children in the specialty areas of orthopedics, burn care, spinal cord Injury, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. They transport pediatric patients from Tulsa-area hospitals to Shriners Hospitals for Children all over the country.

The toys you donate will be given to the children served by the Shriners this year as well as their siblings at a Christmas party this December. Approximately 1,100 families have been served by the Akdar Shriners this year. These families have suffered financial hardship from medical bills and loss of work. Help us spread the joy of Christmas to these families.

New, unwrapped toys are needed for children ages infant through 18.

HOW TO DONATE:

Beginning November 2 through December 6, drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local GenScripts pharmacy. There are GenScripts locations in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Owasso.

2 CARES FOR THE COMMUNITY TOY DRIVE CALENDAR OF EVENTS

To Make Monetary Donations by Phone

Please call the Akdar Shrine at 918-836-2500. Affiliated with our parent company, Scripps, the Scripps Howard Foundation is matching all monetary donations up to $2,500.

November 20-December 6

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Drop off at any GenScripts location in Tulsa, Owasso or Broken Arrow

Drop off at our 2 Works for You studios in Brookside before 5:30 p.m. weekdays--3701 South Peoria Avenue.

We are holding a one-day live drive at the Tulsa GenScripts location. There will be plenty of holiday cheer, clowns making balloon animals, and some of your favorite 2 Works for You personalities.



Wednesday, November 29

2 Works for You, GenScripts and Akdar Shriners

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

GenScripts Pharmacy

3980 South Hudson, Tulsa

(41st between Yale and Sheridan)

Shriners will also be on hand at the Broken Arrow and Owasso locations making balloon animals for the kids and collecting donations from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. November 29.

SPONSORS:

UniFirst Uniforms and Facility Services

GenScripts Pharmacies

