2 Cares for the Community food drive to be held on Main Street in Broken Arrow Oct 18

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The 2 Cares for the Community food drive sponsored by the Oklahoma Pork Council will benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Drop off non-perishable food items on October 18 in Broken Arrow on Main Street in front of Pinot's Palette.



2 Works for You anchors, reporters and volunteers from the Community Food Bank will be curbside at Pinot's Palette in Broken Arrow accepting donations Wednesday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pinot's Palette is located at 212 South Main Street.

The Food Bank can accept any and all non-perishable food items collected and will offer it to their 450 partner programs in eastern Oklahoma.

Monetary donations to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will also be accepted. $1 will provide four meals.

The Oklahoma Pork Council is a producer organization consisting of pork producers throughout Oklahoma and represent the interests of all pork producers. It provides consumers with current food safety information, nutritional value, and preparation tips for pork products. This includes recipes, cookbooks, educational materials for classrooms and promotional materials.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: