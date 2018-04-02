2 Cares for the Community: Donate to Food Bank for school closure food assistance; phone bank Apr 2

TULSA--Help the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma feed students during the teacher walkout. Call the 2 Works for You phone bank April 2 during the midday news to make a donation. Dial 918-748-1432 between 11:00 a.m. and noon to speak to a Food Bank volunteer and make a donation.

School closures will present hunger problems for students who rely on meals provided during school. The Food Bank and its partners are offering help to families during this education crisis.

“All of the costs associated with expanding our services during the upcoming school closure were unanticipated and were not budgeted." says Eileen Bradshaw, Executive Director of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. "We, and many other, have proceeded anyway with plans, purchasing food, and securing delivery systems to make sure that time away from school does not mean time spent hungry for children. We know the community will stand with us, and all of the other programs to make sure that food is available.”

Donations can also be made online at OKFoodBank.org/SupportOurStudents.

In the Tulsa metro area a repository of help is coordinated by the Tulsa Area United Way and includes food assistance, day care and more. The comprehensive list of support is available at www.tauw.org. In addition, caregivers and students can call the 211 Helpline for an additional source in locating assistance.

The Food Bank has two layers of service to the community during school closures. One is direct food assistance, the other is providing food and support to a variety of programs throughout the 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma that is their service area.

Direct service programs include the Mobile Eatery food trucks serving hot meals at nine locations daily. If the schools remain closed for an extended period of time, pop-up markets will be operated in the area which will provide fresh produce, bakery and shelf-stable food. For a complete listing and updates, go to the Food Bank’s website at okfoodbank.org.



