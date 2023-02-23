2 Cares for the Community Day Wrap-up

TULSA, Okla. — 2-22-23: 2 Cares for the Community Day. This is a day when our team worked hard to show we care from morning until night with hands-on projects to help others. Our community projects began at Gaining Ground Literacy in North Tulsa where our volunteers worked in the warehouse sorting books for area kids. The books are all new, all donated, and will end up in the hands of a child in need. 2 News Oklahoma morning anchor Cori Duke learned Tulsa is a book desert.

"We have over 75 percent of families report that they have less than 100 books in the home," said Lisa Shotts, director of Gaining Ground Literacy. "So, the latest research shows that the determiner of academic success is no longer parental income or education. It is now the number of books the home."

Gaining Ground Literacy gives the books to children and, in addition, offers after school programs and summer literacy camps.

The Coffee Bunker was our next stop where the 2 News Oklahoma volunteers put up a fresh coat of paint in this gathering place for military veterans. Our small group made a big effort to get the work done. Anchor Naomi Keitt talked with Donna Rogers, who focuses on veteran's education, about the Coffee Bunker's mission.

"We can do career guidance. Help them apply for their benefits. Find a school and then apply for financial aid," Donna Rogers with Coffee Bunker said. "But we also have our food pantry. We help with employment and various services."

Rogers says the Coffee Bunker's goal is to do everything possible to help Oklahoma veterans.

Our final stop was the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma where we spent several hours packing up food, counting cans and taping up boxes of food for area seniors. At 32 pounds apiece, the pallets of boxes piled up. We sorted 6,464 pounds of food which is enough for 5,386 meals.

"Hunger has a way of hiding so keep an eye out," said Matt Jostes, the chief development officer for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. "If you see a friend, neighbor who's struggling, let them know there is help out there. They can go to our website, https://www.okfoodbank.org/, click on 'Get Help' and find a pantry that's closest to them."

Today, the 2 News Oklahoma team helped make a difference for three Tulsa non-profit agencies that help many people. We encourage you to reach out and help your neighbors in some way, too.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --