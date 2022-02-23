2 Cares for the Community Blood Drive

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging all Oklahomans to make blood donation a priority to ensure patients have the lifesaving blood products they need as winter weather moves out of the state.

2 News Oklahoma is partnering with OBI for a blood drive at Tulsa Promenade Mall on Friday to combat the ongoing blood shortage threat.

There are appointments available for the event that begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

All donors receive:

A choice of Music Themed t-shirt

Ticket to The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

A PaPa John’s Free Large Pizza Coupon

Entry for a chance to win a $50 Mondo’s Gift Card which includes (4) Cinemark Movie Passes, and a $100 Visa Gift Card

OBI says it's been experiencing blood drive cancellations, and more are anticipated as winter weather moves through the area. The loss of scheduled donations will impact the local blood supply.

For those who can't make it to Friday's blood drive, OBI has nine donor centers statewide.

It takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet the blood needs of patients in regional hospitals, according to OBI.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --