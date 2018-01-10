2 arrested in Okmulgee County after investigators say they stole water from fire hydrants
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- Two people were arrested after officials said they used an oilfield tank truck to steal water from fire hydrants.
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office investigators said they investigated a tip on Tuesday about the theft.
Deputies arrested Ronald Ashford, 63, of Kiefer and Michael Cuthill, 33, of Haskell, after they said the men were using a fire hose to connect to a hydrant on North 300 Road in front of Twin Hills Public Schools.
Ashford and Cuthill will face charges of tampering with public utilities and illegally parking in front of a fire hydrant.