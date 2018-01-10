2 arrested in Okmulgee County after investigators say they stole water from fire hydrants

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- Two people were arrested after officials said they used an oilfield tank truck to steal water from fire hydrants.

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office investigators said they investigated a tip on Tuesday about the theft.

Deputies arrested Ronald Ashford, 63, of Kiefer and Michael Cuthill, 33, of Haskell, after they said the men were using a fire hose to connect to a hydrant on North 300 Road in front of Twin Hills Public Schools.

Ashford and Cuthill will face charges of tampering with public utilities and illegally parking in front of a fire hydrant.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: